© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

Saline City Council to decide fate of Mill Pond Dam in 2026

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 2, 2026 at 6:14 AM EST
Saline River Dam
Dwight Burdette
/
commons.wikimedia.org
Saline River Dam

A final decision on the future of the Saline River, or Mill Pond, Dam is expected in the coming few months.

It's been part of the Saline community since it was first built in the late 1800's. It was refurbished by Henry Ford for a flour mill in 1929.

What to do with it has been a heated discussion in and around Saline for a number of years. Mayor Brian Marl says the time has come to make a final decision to repair or remove.

"I expect another public open house or forum on that issue probably in the late winter. And then, we are slated to make a decision. Council is slated to make a decision on that issue, I believe, at our second meeting in March 2026."

Marl says there are good arguments to be made for both preservation and removal. He says he wants to hear more from the administration, experts and the public before making a final decision.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News salineCity of SalineSaline City CouncilBrian MarlSaline RiverSaline Damdamsnew year
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content