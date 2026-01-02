Saline City Council to decide fate of Mill Pond Dam in 2026

A final decision on the future of the Saline River, or Mill Pond, Dam is expected in the coming few months.

It's been part of the Saline community since it was first built in the late 1800's. It was refurbished by Henry Ford for a flour mill in 1929.

What to do with it has been a heated discussion in and around Saline for a number of years. Mayor Brian Marl says the time has come to make a final decision to repair or remove.

"I expect another public open house or forum on that issue probably in the late winter. And then, we are slated to make a decision. Council is slated to make a decision on that issue, I believe, at our second meeting in March 2026."

Marl says there are good arguments to be made for both preservation and removal. He says he wants to hear more from the administration, experts and the public before making a final decision.

