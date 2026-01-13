© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

Saline City Council approves Davenport - Curtiss House purchase

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 13, 2026 at 6:22 AM EST
Saline City Council meets on January 12, 2026, where it approved the purchase of the Davenport House-Curtiss Mansion.
1 of 3  — IMG_20260112_194726913_HDR.jpg
Saline City Council meets on January 12, 2026, where it approved the purchase of the Davenport House-Curtiss Mansion.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gather at the January 12, 2026 Saline City Council meeting, where the council approved the purchase of the Davenport House-Curtiss Mansion.
2 of 3  — IMG_20260112_191657277_HDR.jpg
Residents gather at the January 12, 2026 Saline City Council meeting, where the council approved the purchase of the Davenport House-Curtiss Mansion.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Curtiss Mansion.
3 of 3  — IMG_20251002_184144147_HDR.jpg
Curtiss Mansion.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

The Saline City Council has narrowly approved the purchase of the 150-year-old Davenport - Curtiss House. However, it will take time to figure out what will be done with the home and the land.

The motion that passed on a 4-3 vote purchases the mansion for $3 million. The Council will now create a working group that will investigate if a public use for the property is feasible. If it turns out in three years they can’t find one or the funds are not available, a corrective plan, like a private sale, will be developed.

Mayor Brian Marl says the purchase is a bold action for the city.

“To be very clear, great cities and communities are not simply defined by their geographic locations, exceptional schools, growing economies or quality municipal services. They are also defined by their history and cultural assets.”

Council member Jenn Harmount was one of the three no votes. She says while she cherishes the mansion, she doesn’t believe the purchase is fiscally responsible.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News salineCity of SalineSaline City CouncilBrian MarlJenn HarmountCurtiss MansionHistoric Preservationland use
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content