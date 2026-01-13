Saline City Council approves Davenport - Curtiss House purchase

The Saline City Council has narrowly approved the purchase of the 150-year-old Davenport - Curtiss House. However, it will take time to figure out what will be done with the home and the land.

The motion that passed on a 4-3 vote purchases the mansion for $3 million. The Council will now create a working group that will investigate if a public use for the property is feasible. If it turns out in three years they can’t find one or the funds are not available, a corrective plan, like a private sale, will be developed.

Mayor Brian Marl says the purchase is a bold action for the city.

“To be very clear, great cities and communities are not simply defined by their geographic locations, exceptional schools, growing economies or quality municipal services. They are also defined by their history and cultural assets.”

Council member Jenn Harmount was one of the three no votes. She says while she cherishes the mansion, she doesn’t believe the purchase is fiscally responsible.

