Saline Police increasing traffic enforcement on Michigan Ave.

The Saline Police Department is asking for patience as it deals with an increase of traffic in the city.

Since construction began on the data center in nearby Saline Township, there has been a noticeable uptick in traffic. It has been particularly an issue with trucks on Michigan Avenue.

Saline Deputy Police Chief Andy Hartwig says they have tried to increase patrols on US-12 when possible.

“We divert some resources maybe from other areas toward US-12, but then we have to be a little careful with that too. Because as traffic increases, you get people trying to divert around downtown using side streets too, so we have to be aware of that.”

Hartwig says motorists should try not to follow too close behind the trucks. He says there have been numerous incidents when a driver has run through a red light. They couldn’t see it had changed when the truck passed through ahead of them.

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