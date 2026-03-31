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Ypsilanti Township to vote on resolution opposing Los Alamos facility

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 31, 2026 at 5:22 AM EDT
The Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees gathers for its January 2026 meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
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89.1 WEMU
The Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees gathers for its January 2026 meeting.

Ypsilanti Township Trustees are holding a special meeting tonight to vote on a resolution opposing it becoming the home of a Los Alamos National Laboratory nuclear facility.

The resolution is the strongest yet by the township regarding the proposed joint facility between Los Alamos and the University of Michigan.

U-M recently closed on a land purchase off Textile Road for a possible location.

Township Supervisor Brenda Stumbo says given that the facility is classified as a Tier I High Value Target Risk, it should be built in a more secure location.

“I do think that Los Alamos will greatly harm our community, our residents, our public health and safety, due to what they exclusively do for the Department of War.”

Stumbo says U-M won’t confirm or deny if Los Alamos will use the location for plutonium pit research. That’s a key component for nuclear weapons.

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WEMU News Ypsilanti Townshipypsilanti township board of trusteesBrenda StumboLos Alamos Laboratory Data CenterThe University of Michigandata centers
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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