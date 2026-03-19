U-M closes on purchase of Textile Road land in Ypsilanti Township

The University of Michigan has closed on the purchase of 124 acres off Textile Road in Ypsilanti Township. The site is being looked on as the location of a high-performance research facility with Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Ypsilanti Township Supervisor Brenda Stumbo says she learned about the purchase via a text from U-M Vice President Chris Kolb. She says it’s another example of how poorly the township has been treated during the entire process.

Stumbo says there have been no discussions regarding security. She says the Los Alamos Laboratory facility will be a sitting duck for any anti-American group.

“I think that what they are doing to our community by making us a target is sinful. They’re flying under the radar on it.”

U-M Assistant Vice President Paul Corliss says the purchase does not represent a final determination of where the facility will be located. He says it only ensures the university maintains access to a viable option.

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