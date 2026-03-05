Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners delays vote on U-M/Los Alamos project

Those hoping Washtenaw County Commissioners would weigh in on the proposed University of Michigan/Los Alamos computing center will have to wait a couple of weeks.

A resolution on Wednesday night’s agenda would have recommended the university locate the project at Willow Run. Ypsilanti Township officials have repeatedly asked U-M to consider the former site of the GM Hydromatic plant.

But Commissioner Justin Hodge says the proposed resolution needs some tweaks to make it more reflective of the Commission’s goals.

“I would also add that if we going to try to do some sort of resolution that was encompassing of potential financial issues related to the University of Michigan, it would make a third of our board in a position where they would have to abstain because that is the employer for a third of the board, including myself.”

Several people did ask commissioners to try to kill the project. The Board reiterated they have no legal authority to do so.

