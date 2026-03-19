© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

Washtenaw County Commissioners weigh in on data centers

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 19, 2026 at 4:02 PM EDT
The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners March 18, 2026
Kevin Meerschaert
/
WEMU-FM
The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners March 18, 2026

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners is weighing in on the battle over data centers. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.

Commissioners on Wednesday approved a pair of resolutions. One praises local municipalities for enacting data center moratoriums, and encourages others to do the same. Commission Vice-Chair Justin Hodge says it’s an improvement on a previous version that focused on the University of Michigan’s plan to build a computing facility.
         

“I think that the resolution that we have here is more appropriate and captures the spirit of what the county is trying to do related to data centers and hopefully addresses many of the concerns of residents.”

U-M didn’t leave the evening unscathed. An additional resolution endorses a bill sponsored by State Representative Jimmy Wilson Jr.It would rescind the $100 million in state funding for the joint project with the Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News data centersThe University of MichiganLos Alamos Laboratory Data CenterWashtenaw County Commissioners
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content