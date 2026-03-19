Washtenaw County Commissioners weigh in on data centers

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners is weighing in on the battle over data centers. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.

Commissioners on Wednesday approved a pair of resolutions. One praises local municipalities for enacting data center moratoriums, and encourages others to do the same. Commission Vice-Chair Justin Hodge says it’s an improvement on a previous version that focused on the University of Michigan’s plan to build a computing facility.



“I think that the resolution that we have here is more appropriate and captures the spirit of what the county is trying to do related to data centers and hopefully addresses many of the concerns of residents.”

U-M didn’t leave the evening unscathed. An additional resolution endorses a bill sponsored by State Representative Jimmy Wilson Jr.It would rescind the $100 million in state funding for the joint project with the Los Alamos National Laboratory.

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