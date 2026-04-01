Michigan Avenue trucking activity addressed in community conversation

Increasing and dangerous traffic conditions along Michigan Avenue were the topic of a recent community discussion.

On Monday, Washtenaw County Commissioner for District 4, Caroline Sanders was joined by the Washtenaw County Road Commission, Pittsfield Township Police and other stakeholders to examine the problem. She says it is trucking activity in general, not just related to the Stargate data center in Saline Township, that is cause for concern.

“It is truck traffic, period, on Michigan Avenue that is going unchecked. The increase in traffic is not just related to the data center. There’s other developments that are going on. There are funding issues related to how to you get more police enforcement so the trucks think twice about flying down Michigan Avenue."

Sanders says gravel trucks and solar developments are contributing to the overall increase in traffic volume. She hopes to secure future funding to increase traffic enforcement in the area, including along a stretch of US-12 that runs between I-94 and west through Saline Township.

"The Michigan Department of Transportation is responsible for covering the cost of that stretch of US-12. And they also, if we were to write tickets, the way that they were, they explained it to me, there are some areas, some related issues where we wouldn't get any money. We would have to pay to enforce, but we wouldn't get the money that comes from that enforcement. And it goes straight to MDOT."

Sanders says says the road commission in Washtenaw County has two weighmasters but says they do not possess the authority to oversee vehicles along the stretch of US 12 that forms a portion of Michigan Avenue. US 12 runs northeasterly from Hayes State Park until it hits the Lenawee–Washtenaw county line.

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