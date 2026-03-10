Saline residents hear about options for the Saline River Dam

It would cost more to remove the Saline River Dam in the short run, but with repairs and maintenance, costs will rise more in the years to come if it remains. That’s the message presented to a packed house Monday night at Saline City Hall.

The debate is between those who want to preserve the historic dam and Mill Pond and those who want the river to return to its natural flow. Both sides were ready to ask questions of city officials and voice their opinions.

Mayor Pro-Tem Nicole Rice says it was great to see a lively crowd in attendance at the town hall.

“They do get a little emotional, but that emotion actually helps us as council members to make these decisions to make sure that we are taking in those kinds of intangible things that aren’t written down on paper when we make these decisions.”

City Manager Dan Swallow says they will now engage with various city commissions to get their feedback. A final vote by the City Council is expected before the end of the year.

