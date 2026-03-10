© 2026 WEMU
Saline residents hear about options for the Saline River Dam

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 10, 2026 at 6:14 AM EDT
The Saline River Dam.
The Saline River Dam.
Curtiss Park, across from the Saline River Dam.
Curtiss Park, across from the Saline River Dam.
Residents gather for a town hall to discuss the future of the Saline River Dam on March 9, 2026.
Residents gather for a town hall to discuss the future of the Saline River Dam on March 9, 2026.
Local officials meet for the Saline River Dam town hall on March 9, 2026.
Local officials meet for the Saline River Dam town hall on March 9, 2026.
Saline City Manager Dan Swallow addresses the public at the Saline River Dam town hall on March 9, 2026.
Saline City Manager Dan Swallow addresses the public at the Saline River Dam town hall on March 9, 2026.
Information regarding possible repairs to the Saline River Dam are presented to the public.
Information regarding possible repairs to the Saline River Dam are presented to the public.
It would cost more to remove the Saline River Dam in the short run, but with repairs and maintenance, costs will rise more in the years to come if it remains. That’s the message presented to a packed house Monday night at Saline City Hall.

The debate is between those who want to preserve the historic dam and Mill Pond and those who want the river to return to its natural flow. Both sides were ready to ask questions of city officials and voice their opinions.

Mayor Pro-Tem Nicole Rice says it was great to see a lively crowd in attendance at the town hall.

“They do get a little emotional, but that emotion actually helps us as council members to make these decisions to make sure that we are taking in those kinds of intangible things that aren’t written down on paper when we make these decisions.”

City Manager Dan Swallow says they will now engage with various city commissions to get their feedback. A final vote by the City Council is expected before the end of the year.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
