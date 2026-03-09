Saline to hold town hall Monday night on Mill Park Dam

The City of Saline is holding a town hall meeting tonight to discuss the future of the dam at Mill Park.

The dam on the Saline River has a rich history, being built in 1929 by Henry Ford. It’s now in poor shape and is in need of major repairs to prevent failure.

For years, the debate has raged in Saline—should it be preserved for its historic value or removed to allow the river to return to its natural state?

City Manager Dan Swallow says at the town hall, they’ll discuss the ramifications of both possibilities.

“That is the subject of the meeting tonight as we really compare those two options and look at what would be most cost effective, as well as provide the most benefit to the community.”

City staff will be presenting on the cost associated with repairing, rehabilitation and removing the dam.

The meeting begins at 6 PM in Saline City Hall.

