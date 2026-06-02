Saline Main Street teams with Working Group to raise funds for Davenport-Curtiss House

Saline is looking to raise funds to help offset the costs associated with improvement projects for the Davenport-Curtiss House.

The City Council on Monday approved a request by the Davenport-Curtiss House Working Group. They are teaming up with the Saline Main Street organization for fundraising efforts.

Since Main Street is a nonprofit, donations to the cause will be tax deductible.

Working Group chair Molly Luempert-Coy says they’re ready to move forward.

“We’re excited about this opportunity. We’re excited to get folks on the land and to be able to enjoy the grounds of the Curtiss Mansion. And I’m excited to do some fundraising to help move the cost forward.”

An outdoor Labor Day barbecue is being planned on the house grounds. There is already a $10,000 donation committed. Mayor Brian Marl says the city should be able to raise another $10,000 for the event.

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