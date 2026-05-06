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City of Saline extends police chief's contract for two years

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published May 6, 2026 at 8:53 AM EDT
Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik.
Saline Police Department
Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik.

The City of Saline has extended the contract of Police Chief Marlene Radzik for another two years.

In a show of full confidence, the Saline City Council voted 7-0 in favor of extending Police Chief Marlene Radzik’s contract for two years starting July 1st. The terms include a nearly-$126,000 annual salary and a MERS hybrid pension plan in addition to use of a city vehicle.

Chief Radzik says among her priorities is recruitment and retention.

“On a national level, with some of the scrutiny, and some of it rightly so that police have faced, I don’t think it makes this career very appealing to some of the younger generation as it was in the past.”

Prior to joining the Saline Police Department as Deputy Chief, Radzik worked for the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

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WEMU News salineCity of SalineSaline City CouncilSaline Police DepartmentMarlene RadzikLaw enforcement serviceslaw enforcement
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
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