City of Saline extends police chief's contract for two years

The City of Saline has extended the contract of Police Chief Marlene Radzik for another two years.

In a show of full confidence, the Saline City Council voted 7-0 in favor of extending Police Chief Marlene Radzik’s contract for two years starting July 1st. The terms include a nearly-$126,000 annual salary and a MERS hybrid pension plan in addition to use of a city vehicle.

Chief Radzik says among her priorities is recruitment and retention.

“On a national level, with some of the scrutiny, and some of it rightly so that police have faced, I don’t think it makes this career very appealing to some of the younger generation as it was in the past.”

Prior to joining the Saline Police Department as Deputy Chief, Radzik worked for the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

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