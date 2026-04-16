Saline Mayor Brian Marl announces reelection bid

Saying there needs to be continuity in leadership, Saline Mayor Brian Marl says he’ll be running for reelection this November.

Marl says with many projects currently underway in Saline, he wants to be around when they come to fruition.

Marl was first elected mayor in 2012. Prior to that, he served two terms on the city council. Marl says he still loves what he does every day and there’s still a lot that he wants to see accomplished.

“There’s a lot of transformational things underway, and I think I have the skill set, the passion and enthusiasm to see them through to their appropriate conclusion.”

Marl points to the refurbishing of the Davenport House, the Rec Center and the Wastewater Treatment Plant as projects he wants to see cross the finish line.

If reelected, Marl will be the first Saline mayor elected to a four-year term.

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