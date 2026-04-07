Saline City Council approves new Capital Improvement Plan

The Saline City Council has given approval to the latest Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). It will guide infrastructure projects from 2027 through 2032.

The CIP serves as a strategic roadmap for development and maintenance of current and future facilities and equipment. It prioritizes projects like roads, bridges, parks and utilities.

Mayor Brian Marl says it’s a projection of where Saline wants to be in the coming years.

“This is a living breathing document and subject to change, although it’s a critically important tool in our municipal tool belt to help direct and allocate resources to maintain and hopefully improve our vital infrastructure.”

Projects usually include those that need to be coordinated, like when a street needs to be repaved and have a water main replaced. City Manager Dan Swallow says they are those that will cost more than $50,000 and have a useful life of at least five years.

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