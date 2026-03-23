Saline City Council to get first look at new proposed budget

The Saline City Council gets its first look today at the proposed budget for the next fiscal year. It’s the first under City Manager Dan Swallow. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.

Swallow says the administration has been working on the process for a few months. Each department has compiled their lists of staffing needs and desired projects. Swallow says they’ve made a few changes this year like pulling out the city’s fund balance.

“We’re also pulling out our vehicle and equipment repair and maintenance fund. Just to track vehicles and equipment, large pieces of equipment that we purchased, so that’s a little more clear as well. To exactly when those vehicles are replaced and what the budget is for each of those.”

Projected revenues for the budget are about $19 million with appropriations of just under $17.2 million. Swallow’s official budget presentation is April 20th. According to the City Charter the Council must pass the budget by June 1st, one month ahead of the state mandated deadline.

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