City of Saline seeks state and federal funding for sewer upgrades

The City of Saline is asking for financial help from the state and federal governments for rehabilitation of its sanitary sewer system.

The city is requesting $1.5 million in legislatively directed spending for the sewer system. An increase in the number of storm events and wet weather flows have provided a challenge to prevent flooding.

Mayor Brian Marl says with the financial support, they can keep up needed repairs while holding down costs for city residents.

“I would define it, generally, as basic maintenance to prolong some of the existing infrastructure to improve the reliability of the service, hopefully to have some impact on future rate increases when the City Council considers those in the fourth quarter of each subsequent year.”

Marl says the city has had to raise rates the last few years to meet increasing capital and operating costs. The city is committing $375,000 to its Sewer Rehabilitation Project.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

