Lodi Township residents rally against private wastewater treatment plants

Community members in Lodi Township and local officials are citing environmental concerns about sewage treatment plants being proposed for the area.

Toll Brothers Construction Company is seeking to build two private wastewater treatment facilities along Wagner Road in Lodi Township.

Susan Miller is a board member of the neighborhood group, Livable Lodi. She says concerns have been raised with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy about the proposed plan. She says deforestation and water pollution are the top concerns.

“22 wetlands on these two sites that would be negatively impacted and also old-growth forests.”

Miller says the loss of nature would destroy the homes of the endangered Northern Long-eared and Indiana Bats that live in the area.

The Lodi Township Planning Commission will be submitting its recommendation against the water plants at the Board of Trustees meeting in September.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org