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Former juvenile detention center near Ann Arbor may house National Guard facility

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published October 9, 2026 at 8:41 AM EDT
The Michigan Army National Guard 460th Chemical Company hosted a change of command ceremony at the Fort Custer Education Center in Augusta on Saturday, August 4, 2012. Outgoing commander, Capt. Jason Corner relinquished command to incoming commander, Capt. Christopher Graham.
Michigan Army National Guard
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flickr.com
The Michigan Army National Guard 460th Chemical Company hosted a change of command ceremony at the Fort Custer Education Center in Augusta on Saturday, August 4, 2012. Outgoing commander Capt. Jason Corner relinquished command to incoming commander, Capt. Christopher Graham.

Nearly 100 acres of land in Livingston County north of Ann Arbor may become the future site of a Michigan National Guard facility.

State Sen. Sue Shink (D-Northfield Township) is chair of the Michigan Senate's Appropriations Subcommittee on Corrections and Judiciary. She recently introduced a bill to transfer 93 acres of land from the Michigan Department of Corrections to the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), which oversees the Michigan National Guard. Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bill 478 into law this week.

Shink says the land is under state control.

“It's been a juvenile detention center with the Maxey Boys Training School. Part of it is being used as a training center for corrections officers. So, to my mind, it seems like a consistent use with the history of the land.”

Shink says the land off M-36 could be turned into a readiness center for the Michigan National Guard but as of yet she has seen no specific proposals.

The land must be administered by the DMVA to be eligible for federal funding.

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WEMU News michiganMichigan State SenateMichigan Legislaturesue shinkGretchen WhitmerMichigan Department of Correctionsmichigan department of military and veterans affairsMichigan National Guardmilitaryland use
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
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