Former juvenile detention center near Ann Arbor may house National Guard facility

Nearly 100 acres of land in Livingston County north of Ann Arbor may become the future site of a Michigan National Guard facility.

State Sen. Sue Shink (D-Northfield Township) is chair of the Michigan Senate's Appropriations Subcommittee on Corrections and Judiciary. She recently introduced a bill to transfer 93 acres of land from the Michigan Department of Corrections to the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), which oversees the Michigan National Guard. Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bill 478 into law this week.

Shink says the land is under state control.

“It's been a juvenile detention center with the Maxey Boys Training School. Part of it is being used as a training center for corrections officers. So, to my mind, it seems like a consistent use with the history of the land.”

Shink says the land off M-36 could be turned into a readiness center for the Michigan National Guard but as of yet she has seen no specific proposals.

The land must be administered by the DMVA to be eligible for federal funding.

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