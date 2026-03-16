Congresswoman Dingell wants more answers from Trump Administration on Iran

Ann Arbor Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says the Trump Administration has still yet to give a good reason for the bombing of Iran and what, if any, is the endgame.

Dingell says President Trump’s unilateral decision to strike Iran should concern everyone. She says the American people have lived through decades of war in the Middle East, and there is deep concern about being pulled into another one.

The 6th District Democrat says there’s no question the Iran regime was brutal, but questions still must be asked.

“We do not want a nuclear Iran, but I prefer diplomatic approaches. I don’t brag about killing people, and we ought to make sure that they don’t secure dangerous weapons, but we need to be working with our allies.”

Dingell says the administration hasn’t explained what happens next. She says questions about if U.S. troops will be deployed and if there is an exit strategy have yet to be answered.

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