U.S. Rep. Dingell fears what's next regarding Iran

Ann Arbor Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says she fears what comes next in the military action against Iran.

Dingell says people have lived through decades of war in the Mideast and few desire to be pulled into another open-ended conflict. She also says U.S. interests in the region must be protected.

Congress is expected to hold War Powers votes later in the week. Dingell says she needs some questions answered by the Trump Administration.

“What I want to do is to understand the objective, the legal authority, and the long-term plan for further escalation. We cannot drift into an endless war.”

Dingell says she will vote to approve the implementation of the War Powers Act. She says she spoke with several U.S. ambassadors over the weekend from the region to find out what was happening. Dingell called the conversations sobering.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

