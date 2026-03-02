© 2026 WEMU
U.S. Rep. Dingell fears what's next regarding Iran

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 2, 2026 at 4:06 PM EST
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor) delivers her State of the District address at Crystal Gardens in Southgate on March 2, 2026.
Rep. Debbie Dingell
/
Facebook
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor) delivers her State of the District address at Crystal Gardens in Southgate on March 2, 2026.

Ann Arbor Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says she fears what comes next in the military action against Iran.

Dingell says people have lived through decades of war in the Mideast and few desire to be pulled into another open-ended conflict. She also says U.S. interests in the region must be protected.

Congress is expected to hold War Powers votes later in the week. Dingell says she needs some questions answered by the Trump Administration.

“What I want to do is to understand the objective, the legal authority, and the long-term plan for further escalation. We cannot drift into an endless war.”

Dingell says she will vote to approve the implementation of the War Powers Act. She says she spoke with several U.S. ambassadors over the weekend from the region to find out what was happening. Dingell called the conversations sobering.

Tags
WEMU News Debbie DingellU.S. House of RepresentativescongressFederal GovernmentDonald Trumpmiddle eastIran
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
