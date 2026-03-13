Rep. Dingell calls on all to condemn violence and hatred in the wake of synagogue attack

Ann Arbor Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says the near tragedy at a West Bloomfield synagogue is the latest example of the need to tone down the violent rhetoric in the country.

The 6th District Democrat addressed the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber of Commerce on Friday. She says it was a miracle that no children or staff were injured during Thursday’s attack at Temple Israel.

Dingell says antisemitism and other hatred are real threats to our society.

“I am very concerned about what has been coming out, what we are hearing. We have to stand up to hate wherever and whenever we see it, period. And we need to do it with unity and moral clarity.”

Dingell says she has spoken to parents who tell her they are afraid to let their children go to school or attend local gatherings. She says houses of worship are meant to be sacred places.

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