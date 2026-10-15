District 23 Michigan House candidates take different approaches to affordability

The two major-party candidates for Michigan’s 23rd House district are both running on lowering costs, but in very different ways.

Democratic incumbent Jason Morgan is facing Republican challenger Miriam Corvino in the race for state representative in District 23. The district includes much of Ann Arbor, as well as Superior Township, Salem Township and South Lyon. Morgan says affordability is his biggest priority if reelected, and housing is key to his strategy.

“I don't just mean super affordable for folks who are lower income, but building more housing options and types so that more people can find places to live within their budget. I think that's one of the biggest drivers of costs that I'm seeing.”

Morgan says another of his top priorities is lowering health care costs.

“Health care costs are out of control, and it's because we are not doing enough as government to protect access to care for people.”

He says he’d tackle the problem by lowering prescription drug costs, holding insurers accountable and investing more in Michigan’s overall health care system.

Corvino did not respond to WEMU’s requests for comment. Her campaign website points to her work in finance and project management in the banking and automotive industries. It does not address health care directly, but says she plans to cut wasteful spending, provide tax relief and grow good-paying jobs for Michigan families if elected.

Corvino and Morgan agree on one major issue: taking a tougher approach to data centers in Michigan.

Morgan says he “unequivocally” believes there needs to be more state regulation of data centers, and would support a moratorium on them.

“Until we get protections in place or unless we get protections in place, I think we're seeing data centers just force their way into communities and neighborhoods that do not want them.”

Corvino's campaign website notes that Morgan voted yes on a 2023 House bill extending tax cuts to data centers before voting no on a later substitute bill. The website says data centers “should not get a sales-tax break while families pay the power bill and townships lose farmland.”

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