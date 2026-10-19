U-M president defends Los Alamos computing center

While opposition to the proposed University of Michigan/Los Alamos computing center remains strong in Ypsilanti Township, departing U-M President Domenico Grasso says the project is necessary for progress in many fields.

Grasso says the U-M Medical School wants to lead the nation in the use of artificial intelligence. He says that will require a sophisticated high-performance computer.

While speaking to members of the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Chamber, Grasso said U-M needs the center to serve the needs of its faculty and researchers.

“We’ve been trying to be good partners with our neighbors in Ypsilanti (Township). We’ve been trying to work with them and understanding the requirements that we have but also how we’re going to do this in the most sustainable and unobtrusive way possible.”

Ypsilanti Township officials paint a much different picture. They recently passed a resolution demanding any work at the Textile Road location cease until more studies can be made regarding possible Native American burial grounds on the site.

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