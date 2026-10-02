Ypsilanti Township residents continue fight against U-M/Los Alamos center at second town hall

The University of Michigan held another town hall meeting on Thursday regarding its proposed high-speed computing center with Los Alamos National Laboratory. And once again, the people of Ypsilanti Township told them they don’t want it built near them.

Opponents of the center held a rally in front of the Marriott Conference Center a couple of hours ahead of the town hall. Horns beeped in support almost nonstop as vehicles drove past.

Michelle Deatrick is founder of the Democratic National Committee’s Council on the Environment and Climate Crisis.

“You cannot unbuild a data center. You cannot easily restore parkland or natural areas or farmland that has been covered in concrete.”

The town hall itself was a carbon copy of the last meeting. University officials talked about the need for such a research facility and how they will be good neighbors. Residents shouted them down and demanded the facility be built elsewhere or not at all.

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