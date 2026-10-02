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Ypsilanti Township residents continue fight against U-M/Los Alamos center at second town hall

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 2, 2026 at 5:52 AM EDT
A Ypsilanti Township residents stands in protest of the U-M/Los Alamos computing facility on October 1, 2026.
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A Ypsilanti Township residents stands in protest of the U-M/Los Alamos computing facility on October 1, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Founder of the DNC Council of the Environment and Climate Crisis and former Washtenaw County Commissioner Michelle Deatrick addresses protesters ahead of the second town hall regarding the U-M/Los Alamos computing facility.
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Founder of the DNC Council of the Environment and Climate Crisis and former Washtenaw County Commissioner Michelle Deatrick addresses protesters ahead of the second town hall regarding the U-M/Los Alamos computing facility.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ypsilanti Township Supervisor Brenda Stumbo (right at podium) and Ypsilanti Township Trustee Karen Lovejoy Rowe addresses protesters ahead of the second town hall regarding the U-M/Los Alamos computing facility.
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Ypsilanti Township Supervisor Brenda Stumbo (right at podium) and Ypsilanti Township Trustee Karen Lovejoy Rowe addresses protesters ahead of the second town hall regarding the U-M/Los Alamos computing facility.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ypsilanti Township Attorney Doug Winters with a photo from Virginia of what a 110 megawatt substation looks like during a protest against the U-M/Los Alamos computing facility in Ypsilanti Township.
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Ypsilanti Township Attorney Doug Winters with a photo from Virginia of what a 110 megawatt substation looks like during a protest against the U-M/Los Alamos computing facility in Ypsilanti Township.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gather for a second town hall regarding the U-M/Los Alamos computing facility on October 1, 2026.
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Residents gather for a second town hall regarding the U-M/Los Alamos computing facility on October 1, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gather for a second town hall regarding the U-M/Los Alamos computing facility on October 1, 2026.
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Residents gather for a second town hall regarding the U-M/Los Alamos computing facility on October 1, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gather for a second town hall regarding the U-M/Los Alamos computing facility on October 1, 2026.
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Residents gather for a second town hall regarding the U-M/Los Alamos computing facility on October 1, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

The University of Michigan held another town hall meeting on Thursday regarding its proposed high-speed computing center with Los Alamos National Laboratory. And once again, the people of Ypsilanti Township told them they don’t want it built near them.

Opponents of the center held a rally in front of the Marriott Conference Center a couple of hours ahead of the town hall. Horns beeped in support almost nonstop as vehicles drove past.

Michelle Deatrick is founder of the Democratic National Committee’s Council on the Environment and Climate Crisis.

“You cannot unbuild a data center. You cannot easily restore parkland or natural areas or farmland that has been covered in concrete.”

The town hall itself was a carbon copy of the last meeting. University officials talked about the need for such a research facility and how they will be good neighbors. Residents shouted them down and demanded the facility be built elsewhere or not at all.

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Tags
WEMU News Ypsilanti TownshipThe University of MichiganLos Alamos Laboratory Data CenterMichelle Deatricktown halldata centersprotestsenvironment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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