Local residents demand an end to the U-M/Los Alamos project at town hall

A large group of residents from and around Ypsilanti Township at a town hall meeting on Wednesday had a message for the University of Michigan: build your proposed high-performance computing research center with the Los Alamos National Laboratory somewhere else.

Project Lead Dr. Steven Ceccio and the panel heard from many people and others shouting from their seats demanding the project be stopped. They expressed concerns ranging from the environmental impact to fear of potential terrorist activities.

Township Supervisor Brenda Stumbo told the panel the community was misled as to what the center would bring.

“You were going to solve and speed up cancer research, dementia, Alzheimer’s, sickle cell anemia. You were saying everything that you knew would trigger people like us.”

Ceccio denies they misled anybody.

Another town hall meeting is scheduled for October 1st.

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