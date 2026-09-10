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Local residents demand an end to the U-M/Los Alamos project at town hall

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 10, 2026 at 6:15 AM EDT
(From L to R) Moderator Paul Corliss, AVP for Public Affairs and Information; Steven Ceccio, Project Lead; Bob Green, Project Director; Patricia Hern, Interim Vice President for Research and Innovation; Drew Smith, Interim Vice President of Finance; Chris Kolb, Vice President for Government Relations; Khalil Rahal, DTE Director of Economic Development address the public in a town hall about the U-M/Los Alamos computing facility on September 9, 2026.
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(From L to R) Moderator Paul Corliss, AVP for Public Affairs and Information; Steven Ceccio, Project Lead; Bob Green, Project Director; Patricia Hern, Interim Vice President for Research and Innovation; Drew Smith, Interim Vice President of Finance; Chris Kolb, Vice President for Government Relations; Khalil Rahal, DTE Director of Economic Development address the public in a town hall about the U-M/Los Alamos computing facility on September 9, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gather for a town hall regarding the U-M/Los Alamos computing facility on September 9, 2026.
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Residents gather for a town hall regarding the U-M/Los Alamos computing facility on September 9, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gather for a town hall regarding the U-M/Los Alamos computing facility on September 9, 2026.
3 of 3  — IMG_20260909_173653428_HDR.jpg
Residents gather for a town hall regarding the U-M/Los Alamos computing facility on September 9, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

A large group of residents from and around Ypsilanti Township at a town hall meeting on Wednesday had a message for the University of Michigan: build your proposed high-performance computing research center with the Los Alamos National Laboratory somewhere else.

Project Lead Dr. Steven Ceccio and the panel heard from many people and others shouting from their seats demanding the project be stopped. They expressed concerns ranging from the environmental impact to fear of potential terrorist activities.

Township Supervisor Brenda Stumbo told the panel the community was misled as to what the center would bring.

“You were going to solve and speed up cancer research, dementia, Alzheimer’s, sickle cell anemia. You were saying everything that you knew would trigger people like us.”

Ceccio denies they misled anybody.

Another town hall meeting is scheduled for October 1st.

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WEMU News Ypsilanti TownshipThe University of MichiganLos Alamos Laboratory Data CenterBrenda Stumbodata centerstown hallpublic forum
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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