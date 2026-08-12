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U-M Regent Paul Brown opposes building Los Alamos facility on Huron River

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 12, 2026 at 4:07 PM EDT
University of Michigan Regent Paul Brown.
The Michigan Daily
University of Michigan Regent Paul Brown.

University of Michigan Regent Paul Brown says he opposes the decision to place the proposed Los Alamos computer facility at the Textile Road location in Ypsilanti Township.

Brown says he doesn’t want to see the project built on the banks of the Huron River and without support of the community. He says the University Administration hasn’t adequately engaged with local officials and the public.

Brown says the project shouldn’t move forward until that happens.

“It’s required they need to go and sit in the living rooms of the people in that neighborhood and answer every one of their questions until they feel adequately informed and supportive. And if they aren’t supportive, then they need to look for another spot.”

U-M announced on Tuesday it has selected Textile Road for the project, saying the proposed Willow Run location was impractical due to environmental concerns.

A community town hall is scheduled for September 9th at the Eagle Crest Marriott.

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WEMU News The University of MichiganU-M Board of RegentsPaul W. BrownLos Alamos Laboratory Data CenterYpsilanti Townshipdata centersHuron Riverenvironment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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