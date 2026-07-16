Ypsilanti Township officials vow to fight to stop U-M/Los Alamos center to the end

Residents and officials in Ypsilanti Township say they will fight as long as they can to stop the proposed University of Michigan/Los Alamos National Laboratory facility in their community.

A sizable crowd gathered in the Ypsilanti Township Civic Center Wednesday night to hear the latest news on the proposed high-tech information center.

Township Attorney Doug Winters told the audience about the struggles they’ve had with U-M and Los Alamos not giving straight answers. Winters says they’re done looking to negotiate.

“The only community benefit that we would want is for you to get the hell out of Ypsilanti Township.”

U-M officials have indicated they may make a final decision between the Textile Road and former General Motors site near Willow Run in the coming days.

Township Supervisor Brenda Stumbo says given how other communities have been able to stop data centers, she’s feeling optimistic they can do the same.

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