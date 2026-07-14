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Huron Valley Area Labor Federation calls for data center moratorium

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 14, 2026 at 5:30 PM EDT
Mark T
/
Huron Valley Area Labor Federation

The Huron Valley Area Labor Federation (HVALF) is calling for a moratorium on new large-scale data centers.

The HVALF released a statement demanding a pause on unregulated data center expansion. It says centers are rapidly growing, due to large tax incentives and often aren’t getting the public scrutiny they need.

Federation President Ian Robinson says while the construction of data centers creates union jobs, they’re overall a growing problem.

“Most of our members are union members from other sectors of the economy, and they don’t derive any benefits from construction, but they sure as hell pay the cost.”

The Federation is the regional body of the AFL-CIO and represents over 22,000 workers in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson, and Hillsdale Counties.

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WEMU News washtenaw countyHuron Valley Area Labor Federationafl-ciouniondata centersmoratorium
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
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