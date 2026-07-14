Huron Valley Area Labor Federation calls for data center moratorium

The Huron Valley Area Labor Federation (HVALF) is calling for a moratorium on new large-scale data centers.

The HVALF released a statement demanding a pause on unregulated data center expansion. It says centers are rapidly growing, due to large tax incentives and often aren’t getting the public scrutiny they need.

Federation President Ian Robinson says while the construction of data centers creates union jobs, they’re overall a growing problem.

“Most of our members are union members from other sectors of the economy, and they don’t derive any benefits from construction, but they sure as hell pay the cost.”

The Federation is the regional body of the AFL-CIO and represents over 22,000 workers in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson, and Hillsdale Counties.

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