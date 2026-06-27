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Washtenaw County legislators look to rein in University of Michigan land purchases

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 27, 2026 at 8:06 AM EDT
Earhart Manor on the former Concordia University campus in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Earhart Manor on the former Concordia University campus in Ann Arbor.

Washtenaw County state legislators Morgan Foreman, Jimmie Wilson Jr., and Jason Morgan want to rein in the University of Michigan regarding land purchases.

The representatives have introduced bills to strip U-M of its unilateral authority to buy land. They come in the wake of controversial purchases of the Ann Arbor Concordia Campus and for a data center in Ypsilanti Township.

Wilson says U-M is buying parcels but is less open on what it plans to do with them.

“You should at least be presenting plans to planning commissions, local governments and getting approvals. If it’s a good plan, if it’s a good idea, you shouldn’t have any issues with the local government and the community.”

A House joint resolution would amend the state Constitution to require U-M to comply with all local land ordinances. House Bills 6120 and 6121 would extend local governments zoning laws to cover new properties U-M buys.

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WEMU News michiganMichigan House of RepresentativesMichigan LegislatureJimmie Wilson Jr.morgan foremanJason MorganThe University of MichiganConcordia UniversityLos Alamos Laboratory Data Centerdata centerswashtenaw countyAnn ArborYpsilanti Townshipland use
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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