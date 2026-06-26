Fight over U-M/Los Alamos Center keeps rolling

The fight over the proposed U-M/Los Alamos computing center in Ypsilanti Township is continuing. The latest involves an argument including county commissioners and township officials on Facebook.

Commissioner Justin Hodge posted a statement saying it was time to cool down the rhetoric regarding the proposed center. He says U-M and Los Alamos need to let people know what they’re planning, but local officials have no authority to stop it.

“I am opposed to, particularly the Los Alamos component of it, but broadly the data center in general. But if the data center is going to happen, I want to work collaboratively to ensure the residents benefit in some way.”

Township Supervisor Brenda Stumbo says the U-M and Los Alamos can’t be trusted to tell the truth, and that’s what turned her initial support into adamant opposition.

“So, it all sounded good when it started, but they lied about it. And when we asked for more information, we never did get it.”

Stumbo says Los Alamos performing nuclear weapons research on the site will make the area a prime terrorist target.

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