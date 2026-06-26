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Fight over U-M/Los Alamos Center keeps rolling

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 26, 2026 at 4:10 PM EDT
A resident looks at documenation at the open house about the proposed U-M data center on January 29, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
A resident looks at documenation at the open house about the proposed U-M data center on January 29, 2026.

The fight over the proposed U-M/Los Alamos computing center in Ypsilanti Township is continuing. The latest involves an argument including county commissioners and township officials on Facebook.

Commissioner Justin Hodge posted a statement saying it was time to cool down the rhetoric regarding the proposed center. He says U-M and Los Alamos need to let people know what they’re planning, but local officials have no authority to stop it.

“I am opposed to, particularly the Los Alamos component of it, but broadly the data center in general. But if the data center is going to happen, I want to work collaboratively to ensure the residents benefit in some way.”

Township Supervisor Brenda Stumbo says the U-M and Los Alamos can’t be trusted to tell the truth, and that’s what turned her initial support into adamant opposition.

“So, it all sounded good when it started, but they lied about it. And when we asked for more information, we never did get it.”

Stumbo says Los Alamos performing nuclear weapons research on the site will make the area a prime terrorist target.

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WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Board of CommissionersJustin HodgeYpsilanti TownshipBrenda StumboThe University of MichiganLos Alamos Laboratory Data Centerdata centers
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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