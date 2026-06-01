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Developers of Saline Township data center promise to be good neighbors

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 1, 2026 at 5:38 PM EDT
Governor Gretchen Whitmer (center) and dignitaries from Related Digital, Oracle, OpenAI and Wallbridge spread ceremonial dirt at the Saline Township data center ceremony.
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Governor Gretchen Whitmer (center) and dignitaries from Related Digital, Oracle, OpenAI and Wallbridge spread ceremonial dirt at the Saline Township data center ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The future site of the Saline Township data center (aka: "The Barn).
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The future site of the Saline Township data center (aka: "The Barn).
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The future site of the Saline Township data center (aka: "The Barn).
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The future site of the Saline Township data center (aka: "The Barn).
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The future site of the Saline Township data center (aka: "The Barn).
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The future site of the Saline Township data center (aka: "The Barn).
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Governor Gretchen Whitmer (center) and dignitaries from Related Digital, Oracle, OpenAI and Wallbridge prepare to spread ceremonial dirt at the Saline Township data center ceremony.
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Governor Gretchen Whitmer (center) and dignitaries from Related Digital, Oracle, OpenAI and Wallbridge prepare to spread ceremonial dirt at the Saline Township data center ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Local and state officials at the Saline Township data center ceremony.
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Local and state officials at the Saline Township data center ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the Saline Township data center ceremony.
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Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the Saline Township data center ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A rendering of "The Barn," Saline Township's upcoming data center.
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A rendering of "The Barn," Saline Township's upcoming data center.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Commemorative baseball caps for the Saline Township data center ceremony.
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Commemorative baseball caps for the Saline Township data center ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

A large crowd of dignitaries, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer, were on hand this afternoon for a celebration of the Saline Township data center.

The leaders of the project joined Governor Whitmer to toss ceremonial dirt, although work on what’s being called “The Barn” began months ago. With much controversy surrounding the project, the developers insist they’ll be good neighbors.

At the event, CEO of Related Companies and Chairman of Related Digital Jeff Blau announced a $10 million investment into the Saline Recreation Center.

“The funds we are pledging will specifically support the scope of work the Rec Center Task Force identified: to expand the aquatic center, update the locker rooms, rehab the pool deck, and more.”

There was little mention of the opposition to the data center and others proposed around and near Washtenaw County. The developers say they’ll limit water use through closed-loop air cooling, and all energy costs will be borne by the project.

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WEMU News saline townshipwashtenaw countydata centersGretchen WhitmerSaline Recreation Centerdevelopment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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