Developers of Saline Township data center promise to be good neighbors

A large crowd of dignitaries, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer, were on hand this afternoon for a celebration of the Saline Township data center.

The leaders of the project joined Governor Whitmer to toss ceremonial dirt, although work on what’s being called “The Barn” began months ago. With much controversy surrounding the project, the developers insist they’ll be good neighbors.

At the event, CEO of Related Companies and Chairman of Related Digital Jeff Blau announced a $10 million investment into the Saline Recreation Center.

“The funds we are pledging will specifically support the scope of work the Rec Center Task Force identified: to expand the aquatic center, update the locker rooms, rehab the pool deck, and more.”

There was little mention of the opposition to the data center and others proposed around and near Washtenaw County. The developers say they’ll limit water use through closed-loop air cooling, and all energy costs will be borne by the project.

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