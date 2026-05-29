© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pittsfield Township wants to hear from residents about proposed data center regulations

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 29, 2026 at 6:46 AM EDT
Sign for the Pittsfield Township Administration Building.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Sign for the Pittsfield Township Administration Building.

Pittsfield Township is seeking community input regarding its proposed ordinance on data centers and other high resource demand facilities.

Pittsfield Township Trustees approved a data center moratorium last November. It was extended this month.

Officials have been working with their consultants to establish a regulatory framework on such developments. Township Supervisor Trish Reilly says the ordinance is designed to protect public health, safety and infrastructure.

“So, the survey and the draft ordinance are being released prior to our first meeting at the Planning Commission on June 18th, where we can actually start the vetting out process. But I really think it is important to release it ahead of time and get the feedback.”

The survey and the latest draft of the proposed ordinance are available on the Township’s webpage. Reilly says with all the controversy regarding data centers, it needs to be well-vetted.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News pittsfield townshipPittsfield Township Board of TrusteesTrish Reillydata centersOrdinancesurveyPublic Input
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content