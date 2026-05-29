Pittsfield Township wants to hear from residents about proposed data center regulations

Pittsfield Township is seeking community input regarding its proposed ordinance on data centers and other high resource demand facilities.

Pittsfield Township Trustees approved a data center moratorium last November. It was extended this month.

Officials have been working with their consultants to establish a regulatory framework on such developments. Township Supervisor Trish Reilly says the ordinance is designed to protect public health, safety and infrastructure.

“So, the survey and the draft ordinance are being released prior to our first meeting at the Planning Commission on June 18th, where we can actually start the vetting out process. But I really think it is important to release it ahead of time and get the feedback.”

The survey and the latest draft of the proposed ordinance are available on the Township’s webpage. Reilly says with all the controversy regarding data centers, it needs to be well-vetted.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org