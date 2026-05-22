U-M Board of Regents approves purchase of former Concordia Ann Arbor campus

Over the objections of local officials who were hoping it would be added to the tax rolls, University of Michigan Regents have finalized the purchase of the former Ann Arbor campus of Concordia University.

The $60 million purchase price includes Earhart Manor, the chapel, athletic facilities and campus buildings.

U-M President Domenico Grasso says it was a unique and unexpected opportunity presented to the university by Concordia.

“Specifically, they asked us to consider buying the property and to continue an educational mission at a location that has served students for more than 60 years.”

Grasso says plans for the site are still to be determined, but he says there will be a strong emphasis on potential community use.

The City of Ann Arbor and members of the Washtenaw County delegation were hoping for a different outcome. State Representative Jason Morgan says he hopes U-M works with the city, so the purchase benefits the entire community.

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