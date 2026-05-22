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U-M Board of Regents approves purchase of former Concordia Ann Arbor campus

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 22, 2026 at 5:53 AM EDT
At its May 21, 2026 meeting, the University of Michigan Board of Regents approved the purchase of Concordia University's Ann Arbor campus.
University of Michigan Board of Regents
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At its May 21, 2026 meeting, the University of Michigan Board of Regents approved the purchase of Concordia University's Ann Arbor campus.

Over the objections of local officials who were hoping it would be added to the tax rolls, University of Michigan Regents have finalized the purchase of the former Ann Arbor campus of Concordia University.

The $60 million purchase price includes Earhart Manor, the chapel, athletic facilities and campus buildings.

U-M President Domenico Grasso says it was a unique and unexpected opportunity presented to the university by Concordia.

“Specifically, they asked us to consider buying the property and to continue an educational mission at a location that has served students for more than 60 years.”

Grasso says plans for the site are still to be determined, but he says there will be a strong emphasis on potential community use.

The City of Ann Arbor and members of the Washtenaw County delegation were hoping for a different outcome. State Representative Jason Morgan says he hopes U-M works with the city, so the purchase benefits the entire community.

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WEMU News Ann ArborThe University of MichiganU-M Board of RegentsDomenico GrassoConcordia UniversityJason MorganMichigan House of RepresentativesMichigan Legislatureland usewashtenaw county
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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