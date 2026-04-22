U-M investigation into allegations against Regent Jordan Acker expected to be handled by outside firm

An investigation into allegations against U-M Regent Jordan Acker is expected to be conducted by an outside firm. The investigation follows Acker's failure to secure the Democratic Party's nomination for reelection to the board.

The following statement was released by U-M Regents Mark J. Bernstein and Michael J. Behm in response to the allegations made against U-M Regent Jordan Acker:

We are aware of disturbing messages allegedly attributed to Regent Acker in an article recently published in The Guardian, including messages potentially referencing a University of Michigan student. We immediately reported this matter and expect it to be investigated thoroughly, fairly, and expeditiously.



Senate Advisory Committee on University Affairs (SACUA) Statement Concerning Regent Jordan Acker:

The Senate Advisory Committee on University Affairs has reviewed the recently-published report concerning Regent Acker’s communications on social media. The reports allege that he divulged private information about a University of Michigan student on an open Slack channel with his colleagues. In this communication he is reported to have lewdly and misogynistically speculated on the student’s sexual activity and posted her picture.

The conduct described in this report is disgusting, a violation of trust and professional standards, and unbecoming of the high office to which Regent Acker has been elected. If these allegations are true, Regent Acker should resign his position immediately.

(Adopted by the Senate Advisory Committee on University Affairs and approved for circulation on April 20, 2026).

