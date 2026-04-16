Search imminent for U-M President-elect Syverud's replacement following brain cancer diagnosis

The University of Michigan will start a new search to replace President-elect Kent Syverud, who announced his recent diagnosis of brain cancer.

The announcement Wednesday that President-elect Kent Syverud has brain cancer was greeted with sadness by university officials. It was announced in January that Syverud would take up the role of U-M’s President in May.

U-M Board Chairman Mark Bernstein says the university will start the process to begin a new presidential search.

“Domenico Grasso will continue to serve as president until the next president begins their service. And the board plans to reengage a search process as soon as possible. We'll share details about this in the coming days.”

While he is undergoing treatment, Syverud says he will continue contributing as a professor in the Law School and as a special advisor to the board.

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