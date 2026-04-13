Michigan Men's Basketball Team raises its NCAA Championship banner

University of Michigan basketball fans on Saturday lined the streets for a parade and then packed the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor to celebrate the Men’s NCAA Championship.

The team was presented congressional, state, and local resolutions honoring last Monday’s 69-63 win over UConn.

During the celebration, Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel made it clear that Head Coach Dusty May will be sticking around Ann Arbor for the foreseeable future.

“Dusty and I have already reached an agreement, and he will be the leader of this basketball team for many years to come!”

May says it’s been an honor to be the head coach of Michigan basketball, and he’s looking forward to many seasons to come.

Audio was provided by the Big Ten Network.

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