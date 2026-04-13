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Michigan Men's Basketball Team raises its NCAA Championship banner

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 13, 2026 at 5:47 AM EDT
The U-M Men's Basketball 2026 National Championship banner is raised in Crisler Arena on April 11, 2026.
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The U-M Men's Basketball 2026 National Championship banner is raised in Crisler Arena on April 11, 2026.
Big Ten Network
The Michigan Marching Band plays at the rally for the U-M Men's Basketball National Championship team at Crisler Arena on April 11, 2026.
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The Michigan Marching Band plays at the rally for the U-M Men's Basketball National Championship team at Crisler Arena on April 11, 2026.
Big Ten Network
U-M Men's Basketball Head Coach Dusty May speaks at the podium with his National Championship team at Crisler Arena on April 11, 2026.
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U-M Men's Basketball Head Coach Dusty May speaks at the podium with his National Championship team at Crisler Arena on April 11, 2026.
Big Ten Network

University of Michigan basketball fans on Saturday lined the streets for a parade and then packed the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor to celebrate the Men’s NCAA Championship.

The team was presented congressional, state, and local resolutions honoring last Monday’s 69-63 win over UConn.

During the celebration, Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel made it clear that Head Coach Dusty May will be sticking around Ann Arbor for the foreseeable future.

“Dusty and I have already reached an agreement, and he will be the leader of this basketball team for many years to come!”

May says it’s been an honor to be the head coach of Michigan basketball, and he’s looking forward to many seasons to come.

Audio was provided by the Big Ten Network.

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Sports The University of MichiganMichigan BasketballbasketballNCAA Basketball ChampionshipNCAAAnn Arbor
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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