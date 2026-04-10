Parade and celebration for Michigan Men's Basketball team set for Saturday

The University of Michigan is holding a parade and celebration in Ann Arbor on Saturday to honor the Men’s Basketball National Champions.

The parade kicks off at 10 AM at the President’s House on South University. It will then head down South State Street ending at Yost Ice Arena.

The city will begin closing streets at 8 AM, and TheRide bus routes will be detoured or delayed.

U-M Director of Game Presentation and Fan Experience Jake Stocker says attendees should use the parking structures and lots around campus.

“The Athletic Department lots will not necessarily be available. We have some softball, a water polo tournament going on, so the lots around Yost Ice Arena and the rest of the parade are not open during those just because they are reserved for other events.”

After the parade, the Champions Circle is hosting a celebration honoring the team at Crisler Arena. The ticketed event begins at 1 PM and will air live on the Big Ten Network.

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