U-M regent hopes new president opens community stakeholder dialogue

The University of Michigan Board of Regents is hopeful that the newly-selected president, Kent Syverud, will strengthen ties with community stakeholders.

U-M President-elect Kent Syverud is returning to the Ann Arbor campus after previously serving as a professor at the university’s Law School.

Regent Chair Mark Bernstein says the board was seeking a leader who can build stronger relationships both on and off campus. He says that approach will be important as the university works through future challenges, including community concerns about the proposed AI research center in Ypsilanti Township.

“I think it’s essential that our community appreciates the importance of having a leader with the highest degree of integrity. Kent Syverud will advance our university in a thoughtful, responsible way.”

Bernstein says Syverud will begin his role as university president in July.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

