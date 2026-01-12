Michigan Medicine says making healthy decisions today can slow cognitive decline

More than 7 million Americans suffer from dementia or Alzheimer's. And reports indicate the number of new cases will double by 2060.

While genetics and age play a big role in dementia, other factors can be at play.

University of Michigan neurologist Judy Heidebrink specializes in cognitive disorders. She says the good news is that daily behavioral decisions can protect your long-term brain health and reduce your risk of cognitive decline.

“Staying active mentally, physically, socially, avoiding things like excess alcohol, cigarette smoking, avoiding head trauma, managing other health conditions that can impact our brain health, like high blood pressure, cholesterol.”

Mounting evidence shows pollution and exposure to environmental toxins can superimpose on underlying genetics and change the way we age and how healthy our brains are in the future.

