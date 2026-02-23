Possible Concordia sale to U-M garnering opposition

News the University of Michigan may purchase the 187-acre Ann Arbor campus of Concordia University is getting a cold reception.

The Wisconsin-based religious school confirms it’s in preliminary discussions with U-M regarding the property on Geddes, but talks are in the early stages. That hasn’t stopped local officials from expressing opposition to any deal.

State Representative Jason Morgan says he finds it frustrating U-M would be considering buying another large tract of Ann Arbor land.

“I love the university and all the amazing things that happen there, and I’m a proud Michigan graduate. But the university needs to fully utilize the existing land that it owns before they look to buy anymore land in our city.”

A U-M spokesman says significant due diligence still needs to occur before any decisions are made to purchase the property or decide what it could possibly be used for by the university.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

