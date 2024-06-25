Concordia University Ann Arbor cutting several academic programs next summer

Parents, students, and alumni at Concordia Ann Arbor are shocked and disappointed that the university will be slashing academic programs beginning in 2025.

A week after Concordia announced it would end all intercollegiate sports, the university informed its community it will eliminate most programs beginning June 1st, 2025. Only nine will remain on campus. Three are graduate programs.

They are all health-related, while seven mostly teaching programs will move to online only.

That has many parents, like Julia Helisek, reeling. Her daughter Juliana is an incoming junior in the business school.

“The news that we got this past week of her program not being…will not exist for her senior year. For a parent to hear that in June when schools are back in session at the end of August is really dumbfounding.”

Helisek says her daughter is a cancer survivor. She was recruited by Concordia and is manager on the volleyball team that will also be eliminated next year. She says they worry about how many credits will transfer to a new school.

