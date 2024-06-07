Concordia University Regents decide Ann Arbor campus will be not be independently operated

The Board of Regents of Concordia University held a meeting on Thursday to discuss its financially troubled Ann Arbor campus.

In a statement released after the meeting, the Regents said that, after a thorough review, the Ann Arbor campus does not have the resources or ability to pursue autonomy as an independent university within the Concordia system.

The Regents also said that, after June 2025, the Ann Arbor campus will continue to operate with a carefully curated portfolio of in-person academic programs.

The university will communicate decisions concerning program that will continue past the 2024-25 school year in the coming weeks.

Ann Arbor students will receive personal communications regarding any decisions impacting their field of study.

The University has been facing a serious budget shortfall with the Ann Arbor campus losing $4-5 million a year since it merged with the Wisconsin campus in 2013.

