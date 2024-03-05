Concordia University's Ann Arbor branch may become independent to alleviate financial problems

Financially troubled Concordia University in Ann Arbor will continue to operate at least through the 2024-25 school year as officials consider having the school operate independently from the Wisconsin campus.

CUAA Board of Regents Chair John Berg told students in a video message that their goal is to ensure that Concordia Ann Arbor continues its Christ-centered mission of education. He said the decision to explore the possibility of the Ann Arbor campus to become an autonomous university will be given a thorough investigation and consideration.

“This cannot happen overnight. A subcommittee is being formed to review the compromise, financial model and explore the best path forward for Concordia University-Ann Arbor and for all who loved this treasured place.”

Last month, Concordia revealed that the financial situation on the Ann Arbor campus could not continue as they were losing more money than they were taking in. The board asked President Erik Ankerberg for recommendations.

