School Closing Information

Ann Arbor's Concordia University facing financial crisis 

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 14, 2024 at 7:54 PM EST
Concordia University
/
cuaa.edu

Concordia University in Ann Arbor is facing financial problems that will likely lead to cutbacks of staff and programs.

In an email sent out to Concordia students on Tuesday, President Erik Ankerberg said that the university is spending more money than it’s taking in, particularly on the Ann Arbor campus, and changes must be made to operate within existing revenues. He says operations in Ann Arbor must be reimagined and, by next fall, must significantly reduce operations to prioritize the university’s mission.

Ankerberg said that would likely include staff reductions and the disposition of property, facilities and equipment. He told students that Concordia’s Board of Regents have asked for a tentative plan to address the financial issues by its next meeting on the 29th.

Ankerberg says more information would be forthcoming after that meeting. He said he was letting students know now about the situation so they can make alternate plans regarding their education for the fall if they so desire.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
