New statewide programs make community college more affordable

A new year also means a new semester of school for many Washtenaw County residents, and more statewide programs have been available to students to supplement the cost of college.

The Michigan Reconnect program has recently expanded to provide scholarships to in-district residents over the age of 21.

Linda Blakey is the provost of Washtenaw Community college. She says many reconnect students have used the funding to complete a degree they’ve already started but haven't been able to afford finishing.

“3500 students have taken advantage of that program since it started in 2021. For the last academic year, 9% of our students were Reconnect students using that scholarship program.”

Blakey says many WCC students have applied for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship. The renewable program is open to 2023 high school graduates.

Enrollment for the winter semester at Washtenaw Community College is currently open and offers flexible start dates and online course options.

