Board of Regents to discuss troubled financial picture at Concordia University's Ann Arbor campus

The future of Concordia University Ann Arbor could be decided today as the school's Board of Regents meet to discuss its financial situation.

While the regents are expected to discuss the university’s finances, it’s not certain they will be making any final decisions.

Officials have already said that classes will continue through at least the 2024-25 school year.

University President Erik Ankerberg previously told students and staff that he understands the sacrifices some people are making to keep Concordia’s doors open.

“Those sacrifices will only be worthwhile, however, if we use the financial stability we achieve to fulfill the vision outlined. And, wholeheartedly, we will.”

Possibilities under discussion include downsizing and separating the Ann Arbor campus from the one in Wisconsin.

According to a report submitted to the regents, the Ann Arbor campus has been averaging a $4-5 million yearly deficit since the two campuses merged in 2013.

