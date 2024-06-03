Ann Arbor teachers given more time to agree to buyouts offered as part of district budget cuts

The timeline for Ann Arbor teachers to agree to buyouts has been extended until this Friday, and other changes to the deal have been agreed to as well. Originally, teachers needed to agree to the conditions of the Voluntary Separation Memo of Agreement, or VSP, by June 1st.

Another change is that any teacher at Step 11 of the pay scale, including those who do not have ten years of AAPS service, is now eligible.

Ann Arbor Education Association President Fred Klein says the union hopes that will encourage more members to take the deal.

“Because there are a lot of people who are newly hired at Step 11, and they will be stuck there for many years until that reach that longevity level of 11 years in Ann Arbor Public Schools.”



As of the close of business Friday, only 37 individuals had signed up for the buyout. At least 75 need to participate for any of the payments to be made.

The package was made necessary when the district had to address a $25 million budget shortfall.

