Ann Arbor Board of Education approves massive budget cuts

The Ann Arbor School Board has given its blessing to a plan that cuts about $20.4 million from the district’s budget as part the move to deal with a $25 million shortfall.

A long line of teachers, parents and students once again stood in front of the School Board Monday night asking to save positions in libraries, music and world language classes. But the majority on the board approved Interim Superintendent Jazz Parks recommendations on a 6-1 vote.

The move eliminates over 140 staff positions, including 94 teachers.

Board President Torchio Feaster says it was a very difficult, but necessary decision.

“We want to get this district back on strong financial footing, so we can come out of this situation stronger, more efficient, and be able to be a strong world-class district for generations to come.”

The district needs to find another $4.5 million to make up the rest of the shortfall before the end of June. Feaster says Parks has told him that can be accomplished though some other non-classroom moves, including the sale of district properties.

