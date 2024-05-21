© 2024 WEMU
Ann Arbor Board of Education approves massive budget cuts

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 21, 2024 at 6:08 AM EDT
Protests outside the May 20, 2024 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Protests outside the May 20, 2024 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.

The Ann Arbor School Board has given its blessing to a plan that cuts about $20.4 million from the district’s budget as part the move to deal with a $25 million shortfall.

A long line of teachers, parents and students once again stood in front of the School Board Monday night asking to save positions in libraries, music and world language classes. But the majority on the board approved Interim Superintendent Jazz Parks recommendations on a 6-1 vote.

The move eliminates over 140 staff positions, including 94 teachers.

Board President Torchio Feaster says it was a very difficult, but necessary decision.

“We want to get this district back on strong financial footing, so we can come out of this situation stronger, more efficient, and be able to be a strong world-class district for generations to come.”

The district needs to find another $4.5 million to make up the rest of the shortfall before the end of June. Feaster says Parks has told him that can be accomplished though some other non-classroom moves, including the sale of district properties.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
