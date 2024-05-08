Protest and high turnout expected at Ann Arbor School Board meeting Wednesday evening as district looks at $25 million in cuts

The Ann Arbor School Board is expecting a big crowd at tonight’s meeting beginning at 7 PM, so it’s been moved to Huron High School.

Members of the Ann Arbor Education Association, the union that represents teachers, and supporters are planning to attend en masse for a rally and protest ahead of tonight’s meeting.

Board President Torchio Feaster says, for their benefit, they will meet in Meyers Auditorium at Huron. But Feaster says while everybody is welcome to attend, there will no Board discussion regarding the comprehensive plan.

“We’ve had a lot of difficult things we’ve have had to deal with over the last few months, but we also have the regular businesses of the board we have to attend to. And so, this meeting is going to be a pretty normal, traditional type meeting. We’re handling the actual business of the board.”

Feaster says decisions on the proposed cuts, including layoffs, won’t be made until later this month at the earliest. He says they will have to be made no later than June, since that’s when the new budget must be approved.

