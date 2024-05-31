Ann Arbor Public Schools expanding its 'Before/After Care' program this fall

Ann Arbor Public Schools’ Education and Recreation Department is expanding its After Care program to four more elementary schools.

The additional programs start in the fall at Bach, Eberwhite, Logan and Thurston Elementary schools. It brings the number of 13 in district schools. Three more schools have childcare provided by outside partners.

Rec and Ed Executive Director Jenna Bacolor says the four were closed during the pandemic. And now, parents can already sign up for September.

“Parents can just go to aareced-dot-com and click on 'Before and After Care' and sign up for either part-time or full-time care.”

Bacolor says they have an extensive program for the kids that includes community building, visiting speakers and building positive relationships. She says they do offer some scholarships for families with economic needs.

